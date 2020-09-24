Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds makes bid to buy Football League club Wrexham AFC

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s All the time Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney are in talks to buy the Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, the club has confirmed.

Wrexham at the moment performs within the Football League, the fifth tier of soccer in England and Wales and, when crowds are allowed to attend matches, it has a median attendance of simply over 5,000.

In a press release, the supporters-owned club Wrexham AFC revealed it had held a particular common assembly to take into account the bid by Reynolds and McElhenney.

The Wrexham Supporters Belief Board “confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the Decision.

“Consequently, talks with the proposed bidders will now proceed and we’re able to affirm the 2 folks enthusiastic about investing in Wrexham AFC.

“Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, finest generally known as the creator of It’s All the time Sunny in Philadelphia.

“Ryan Reynolds is an award-winning Canadian actor, author, producer and enterprise entrepreneur whose credit embrace Marvel’s Deadpool.”

The board wrote that Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds would “put ahead their imaginative and prescient for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Particular Common Assembly”.

So it’s not fairly a carried out deal.

So as to add one other stage of oddness to the story, Reynolds responded to a random tweet from 2012 that sooner or later he may flip up in Wrexham with: “Yep, you by no means know.”

Yep, you by no means know. https://t.co/PuIghab8Mg — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2020

Amongst Wrexham AFC’s most noteworthy options are having the oldest worldwide soccer stadium on this planet (constructed 1864 and nonetheless in use) and the actual fact they eradicated reigning FA Cup holders Arsenal from the cup the subsequent season in 1992.

It’s not the primary time American celebrities have taken a punt with possession of British soccer golf equipment. The Tornante Firm is run by Michel Eisner – previously the longtime chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Co – which owns Portsmouth FC and he’s the chairman of the EFL League One club.

