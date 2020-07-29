Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Is Celebrating The Infamous Leak With A Hilarious Unsolved Mysteries Video

In fact, we nonetheless can’t rule out that Ryan Reynolds is the responsible get together in query, and that every one this discuss of investigating is only a smokescreen to divert consideration. Even again across the time Deadpool got here out, Reynolds famous how he, director Tim Miller and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick had talked with one another about leaking the Deadpool footage, and the actor was solely 70% certain it wasn’t him. Additionally, even when Reynolds didn’t do it, there’s a robust probability he is aware of who did, which suggests this investigation has been compromised from the beginning!