Deal Concluded to Build ‘Harry Potter’ Theme Park in Tokyo  

Warner Bros. Leisure has finalized a deal to construct a “Harry Potter” theme park on the location of the Toshimaen amusement park in suburban Tokyo. Toshimaen’s proprietor, Seibu Railway, and the Itochu buying and selling home are the opposite signatories to the deal, which was introduced on Wednesday by Seibu.

Building, with Itochu in cost, is slated to start in the primary half of 2023 on a 30,000 m2 web site throughout the present park. Fuyo Normal Lease will personal and Warner will run the finished park.

The “Harry Potter” park would be the second of its type in the world, with the primary being “The Making of Harry Potter,” which opened in 2012 as a part of Warner Bros. Studio Tour London. Amongst points of interest shall be movie units and props used in the “Harry Potter” motion pictures.

Seibu can also be promoting a part of the 22-hectare Toshimaen web site to the Tokyo metropolitan authorities, which is able to use it for emergency evacuations. The Toshimaen park, except its hot-spring spa, will shut on Aug. 31.

In associated information, development has begun on a theme park devoted to the animation of Studio Ghibli maestro Hayao Miyazaki. The positioning is in Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park, not removed from the prefectural capital Nagoya, in central Japan. The bottom-breaking ceremony was held on July 28.

Studio Ghibli, the federal government of Aichi Prefecture and the Chunichi Shimbun newspaper are companions in the undertaking, to which they formally agreed on Might 31, 2017.

Within the park’s 5 areas, constructed on a 7.1 hectare web site, followers shall be ready to expertise the worlds of such Miyazaki classics as “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away” and “Howl’s Transferring Fort.” The primary three areas are set to open in the autumn of 2022, and the final two by the tip of March 2024. Customer numbers are anticipated to whole 1.eight million yearly.