Deals of the week for Xbox One and Xbox Series games: these are our recommendations

In this usual promotion, discounts of up to 65% have also been presented in the action and adventure genre.

Just a few minutes ago, Xbox announced the new shipment of its Xbox Live Gold with 4 titles that encompass the most disparate genres. However, not everything ends here, and that is why we are now back to take a look at the weekly offers on dozens of games for Xbox One and Xbox Serieswhich are already available on both platforms.

But this is not a normal week, since from Xbox they want to emphasize the experiences of action and adventure with discounts up to 65% in titles of both genres. In this way, we can take advantage of the next few days to look at the price of that game that caught our attention a long time ago, or search through all the bargains until we find a jewel that deserves our playing time.

In this house, we follow the custom of giving you some of the most interesting from the catalog presented by Xbox. However, we also encourage you to visit the digital store to review all discounted prices. Who knows, maybe you will find a surprise for your virtual libraries.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 27.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): Eivor’s adventure presents a most succulent discount for both fans of Assassin’s Creed and for those players unfamiliar with the franchise. Follow this Nordic experience and discover the most brutal and stealthy combat tactics.



Black Mirror for 9.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): accompanies David Gordon throughout a gloomy experience where the aesthetics devised by Edgar Allan Poe and HP Lovecraft go hand in hand. The objective? Solve the mystery that surrounds the protagonist’s family, which includes going through episodes of dementia and ghostly apparitions.



Darksiders Genesis for 11.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): War and Fight are about to carry out their next mission, which is to defeat Lucifer himself. Take advantage of this offer and put an end to the diabolical plans (pun intended) of the enigmatic and insidious demon king.



Lost Judgment Definitive Digital Edition for 44.99 euros (before 89.99 euros): Lost Judgment means, for many, the iconic return of detective Yagami. And perhaps the best way to celebrate such a moment is with a Digital Ultimate Edition that includes a set of basics, the ‘School Stories’ expansion and the episode ‘Kaito’s File’.



Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition for 44.99 euros (previously for 89.99 euros): Antón Castillo has brought the island of Yara to the brink of revolution, and you can join this movement through this version that spices up the shooter with the ‘Jungle Expedition’, ‘Crocodile Hunter’ and ‘Vice’ packs.



It Takes Two – Digital Version for 11.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): the 2021 GOTY does not stop appearing in the offers of large video game companies, and we cannot stop recommending it as it is an adventure in truly memorable co-op.



Mad Max for 6.99 euros (before 69.99 euros): Avalanche Studios’ proposal surprises us with a 90% discount, something that will attract the attention of more than one player interested in its post-apocalyptic context and features so brutal of their vehicles.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition for 17.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): the iconic adventure, born from the universe created by George Lucas, returns with a significant discount in its Deluxe Edition. What does this mean? That we can get to know the vicissitudes of the title with a behind-the-scenes “Director’s Cut” video, a digital picture book, and cosmetics.



The Yakuza Remastered Collection for 23.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): If the Yakuza franchise has ever caught your attention, this is a perfect opportunity to delve into its world. This edition includes the remastering of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5, so we have many hours to play.



Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition for 21.99 euros (before 109.99 euros): the Ubisoft saga has caught the interest of a good handful of players, and now we can return to his hacker adventure with this 80% discount on its Gold Edition. In this way, we can control Marcus Holloway while enjoying 2 customization packs and the season pass.

More about: Xbox Deals, Sales, Discounts, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Xbox.