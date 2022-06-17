Deals on more than 1,500 Nintendo Switch games end soon: we give you 5 more highlights

Nintendo has left us a wide selection with discounts in all kinds of genres.

Back on June 9, we told you that Nintendo started a Super Discount campaign with offers on more than 1,500 games of Nintendo Switch, which has given us the opportunity to recommend titles like DOOM Eternal, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Monster Hunter Rise or Overcooked! two.

The promotion will end next Sunday. 19th of Juneso there are still a couple of days left to go through the eShop and discover some jewel at a reduced price. However, and taking into account that the Super Discounts end soon, we believe that it is a good opportunity to remember their existence and search through the bargains that this digital store has.

To accompany this reminder, and as usual in the 3DJuegos house, we have compiled some outstanding offers that could interest more than one player.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for 19.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): if you have never had the opportunity to live the adventures of this particular character, keep in mind that now he lands on Nintendo Switch with a trilogy that will allow you know their crazy games.



Hades for 14.99 euros (previously for 24.99 euros): the title signed by Supergiant has become one of the most acclaimed indies in recent years. And it is not for less, because its roguelike mechanics adapt perfectly to its mythological context, which takes us to the very Hellenic Underworld.



Luigi’s Mansion 3 for 39.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): although it is his brother who usually gets all the attention of the players, the Luigi’s Mansion games also have a lot of interesting mechanics and an adventure that fits with his particular attitude.



Ori and the Will of the Wisps for 17.99 euros (before 29.99 euros): if you liked the first Ori and the Blind Forest, this is the best way to continue the adventures of this curious creature. And we are not just talking about the offer, since the game promises doses of metroidvania combined with beautiful aesthetics.



The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for 39.99 euros (before 59.99 euros): we couldn’t finish this compilation without mentioning the 33% discount on one of the latest adventures of the iconic Nintendo hero. Relive one of the franchise’s most acclaimed games with this reimagining that dramatically improves its art design.

