Bestselling horror novelist Dean Koontz and his longtime spouse Gerda Ann are within the temper to combine up their Orange County, Calif. actual property portfolio. Simply days earlier than they paid $10.5 million for a house in Irvine’s scenic Shady Canyon gated group, the Wall Avenue Journal reported — and property data affirm — the couple very quietly offered their customized mansion within the uber-affluent Newport Coast neighborhood for precisely $50 million.

As a result of the home was designed by the Koontzes and by no means provided on the open market, a lot of its specs stay a thriller. However tax paperwork present the palatial compound was accomplished within the early 2000s, sits on an unusually spacious 2.5-acre lot within the hills above Newport Seaside, and has almost 30,000 sq. toes of rambling dwelling house. Aerial imagery moreover reveals the architecturally obscure megamansion sports activities two separate driveways, an enormous rooftop car parking zone for visitors and workers, and what seems to be {a partially} subterranean storage for a dozen or extra cars.

In addition to the home, which was apparently constructed on a limitless price range, all the maze-like property is expensively landscaped with formal gardens, mature bushes and sculpted privateness hedges. There will not be one however two infinity-edged swimming swimming pools, each of them presumably with gasp-worthy views over the Pacific Ocean and surrounding hills.

The brand new proprietor is Glenn Stearns, a Jackson Gap, Wyoming-based businessman who starred within the Discovery Channel actuality TV collection “Undercover Billionaire.” That present led Forbes, at all times the fact-checking moist blanket, to later level out that Stearns is not truly a billionaire. (However with an estimated web price of $500 million and a $50 million Newport mansion, he’s hardly slumming it.)

As famous by the Orange County Register, the $50 million sum represents probably the most ever paid for a house in Newport Coast. And it’s additionally, relying on how one seems to be at it, both the most important or second-biggest O.C. residential deal ever inked. Again in 2018, Arizona-based billionaire Larry Van Tuyl paid $55 million for a Corona Del Mar compound, however that sale included two technically separate, although adjoining, properties. In contrast, the Koontz-Stearns deal was for a single parcel of land.

And Stearns can delight in figuring out his new house is well the most important property in Newport Coast’s unique Pelican Hill guard-gated group, the place among the different owners embrace monetary heavy-hitters like supercar fanatic Manny Khoshbin, tech multibillionaire Henry Nicholas, online game designer Brian Fargo and Canadian furnishings tycoon Invoice Comrie.

The Koontzes, in the meantime, have decamped Newport Coast for Shady Canyon, the place they personal not simply the aforementioned $10.5 million mansion but in addition a second mansion elsewhere in the exact same enclave, acquired late final yr for $11.6 million.