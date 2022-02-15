Dear Esther, originally a mod for Half-Life 2, arrives for free on Steam for its 10th anniversary

The Chinese Room proposal invites us to tour an abandoned island accompanied by a voiceover.

We know the franchise Half-Life for being an icon in the shooter world, but we have seen some mods that really exploit the potential of first-person games. This is the case of Dear Esther, which began as a mod for Half-Life 2 and in 2012 became a complete game that, although it replaced the shots with a narrative adventure about touring an island, it has captivated players since its first week on the market.

Dear Esther is available for free download until February 15Have passed ten years since this launch, and that is why the developers of The Chinese Room have decided to celebrate such an event with the free download of the game via Steam. In this way, between today and tomorrow February 15 we can get a copy of Dear Esther at zero cost, as a gift from the authors to the entire community.

Dear Esther takes us on a abandoned island through a quite differential premise at that time. The Chinese Room invites us to explore this territory accompanied by a voiceover that narrates the history of the place as a literary storyso no actions other than walking and listening are required.

The Chinese Room’s success with this venture has led to its involvement in larger developments such as Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. Returning to the free game that they offer from Steam, in our analysis of Dear Esther we comment on the surprisingness of an initiative that risks create something different and, as a result, gives us a magnificent audiovisual story.

