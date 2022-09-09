Dear PlayStation, what did you expect Xbox to do with Call of Duty?

An opinion column on the obvious: Microsoft could have the upper hand with Activision.

I will not be able to tell you the news better than my partner Adrian Mira, but I can give you a brief summary: Sony is not worth an agreement already signed by Microsoft that guarantees that, if the purchase of Activision Blizzard becomes effective (which has not yet been done, by the way), the next three deliveries of Call of Duty will come to PlayStation consoles with identical conditions to those developed for Xbox consoles. The CEO of the Japanese brand, Jim Ryan, has jumped into the media arena to talk about the agreement after considering that the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencerhas not respected the confidentiality expected of agreements such as this one.

Ryan’s position is one of frightening credulity, what did he think Microsoft would do with the license?Neither one nor the other surprises me at all: that Phil Spencer tweets, that he knows a lot about talking and looking good, it’s not surprising, but Ryan’s statements do nothing more than underline and show what seems a problem for the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation. It seems like a dead letter to me that Sony considers the legacy of two decades of the war saga important on its platform as if that meant something more than mere money for the Redmond coffers; the reality is that the pact of three guaranteed games for the staunchest Xbox competition it seems more than kind to the interests of both parties. Does Sony have reason to complain? I do not think so.

According to the current calculations of the brand and the franchise, these lines guarantee Call of Duty on PlayStation until at least 2027. Will Microsoft be willing to kill Call of Duty’s cross-platform relationship with PlayStation after that date? It will depend on many factors: the situation of the franchise would be one, the position of Xbox in the market would be another and the timeliness of sell millions of units in the competition to enlarge its coffers and expand new frontiers would be the other. But let’s not forget something very simple: whatever Microsoft’s decision in this agreement, it will always be completely legal. All the numbers point to Activision and Blizzard being owned by Xbox Sooner than later.

I don’t think Phil Spencer’s decision to go out to The Verge to collect smiles a few days ago was the right one; I don’t think Jim Ryan’s decision to go begging GamesIndustry was either. A bit of the usual… we think of the video game industry as a serious sector of people dressed in ties, elegant and serious, but the reality ends up being somewhat disappointing: battles of children of 50 years. Ryan’s position is one of frightening credulity, what did he think Microsoft would do with such a large license? If they make the purchase, they have the power to force Call of Duty console users to make the leap to another platform, and that is a purchase of 69,000 million dollars Such power of decision is well worth it.

In fact, nor that it was the first time that Microsoft did something similar: Do you remember the Rise of the Tomb Raider case? Well, multiply the agreement with Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix back in the day by 100 and add Bethesda, with Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, to the equation. I’m not going to assess whether these operations are harmful or beneficial for the industry, but I do think they are completely legal and consistent in an ecosystem that allows things to be done how are they currently doing. Although Spencer loses the forms making it public, I think that Sony can be satisfied with the agreement that Microsoft offers. And in 2027, we will see what the future of the war franchise holds for its PlayStation players. It’s so long that we may not even be playing on consoles anymore.

