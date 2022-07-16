Death by Daylight prepares for its next collaboration with a chilling image of Attack on Titan

The crossover aims to expand the number of cosmetics in the game, although there is no release date yet.

Dead by Daylight continues to delight every gamer passionate about horror, something that has improved significantly through crossovers with franchises like SAW, The Ring or Resident Evil. This has made the number of players incredibly high, but from Behavior Interactive they refuse to accommodate and, therefore, they are already preparing their next collaboration with one of the most popular anime of recent years.

Everything indicates that the crossover will introduce cosmetics for the charactersAnyone who is involved in the world of Japanese animation will know that there are the most horrifying products, but since Dead by Daylight they have decided to prepare a crossover with the franchise of Attack on Titan, which also contains tense moments. We already knew that Behavior Interactive was planning this move, but now it reminds us with a promotional image on Twitter that you can see below.

What do we know about this collaboration with Attack on Titan? At the moment, the developers of Dead by Daylight have not advanced much. However, everything indicates that we can customize the characters of the game with anime outfitswhich leaves us with costumes for the Survivors and an Armored Titan skin for Oni, one of the Assassins in the title.

We will be attentive to the social networks of Behavior Interactive to know the moment in which Dead by Daylight and Attack on Titan shake hands. Meanwhile, the development team continues to improve their handiwork through updates focused on the progression system, so we have all the more reason to discover its terrifying world. If you are curious about this proposal, we encourage you to read our analysis of Dead by Daylight. And if, on the other hand, you prefer more particular experiences, don’t lose sight of his funny dating simulator.

