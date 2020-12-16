Death Cab for Cutie EP Raises $100,000 for Fair Fight Action

Final Friday, Death Cab for Cutie launched “The Georgia EP” — completely on Bandcamp for at some point solely, with all proceeds going to Fair Fight Action, Stacey Abrams’ voter’s rights group that promotes truthful elections across the nation by voter schooling, election reform, and combating voter suppression.

The EP netted proceeds of greater than $100,000 inside that temporary window of time, in response to figures launched Tuesday.

WOW. Due to your beneficiant donations we raised over $100,000 for @fairfightaction! This exceeded our wildest expectations. From the underside of our hearts, THANK YOU for shopping for The Georgia E.P. and elevating cash for voting rights! Georgians, early voting has begun – please vote! pic.twitter.com/TUkpIY8jzl — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) December 15, 2020

The tracklist for the EP included new covers of songs by Georgia-spawned artists TLC, R.E.M., Impartial Milk Resort, Cat Energy, and Vic Chesnutt (full tracklist beneath) and seeks to acknowledge and assist the group main as much as the Georgia runoffs and in honor of their work all through all the 2020 election cycle.

The challenge was recorded remotely over 4 days within the band members’ respective house studios and blended only a couple days later. “In a 12 months the place a lot of what we like to do has been placed on pause,” the band wrote in a notice to followers, “it felt so good to be making music collectively once more.”

Talking on the inspirations behind the challenge and their partnership with the group, Ben Gibbard stated, “We created this unique e.p. of songs by a few of our favourite Georgia artists for our buddy Stacey Abrams and all of the hard-working folks at Fair Fight Action. We strongly consider within the work Fair Fight has accomplished to guarantee free and truthful elections in Georgia and past and have been honored to help them all through the 2020 marketing campaign.”

All through the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibbard has helped increase over $250,000 in donations and provides for varied Seattle-area aid organizations through his sequence of at-home livestreams. He has additionally launched two new singles throughout this time: “Promixa B” and “Life in Quarantine,” with the previous debuted in April in the course of the Smithsonian’s Nationwide Air & House Museum digital live performance House Songs: By way of the Distance and the latter composed for Seattle alt-weekly The Stranger’s A Message to the Metropolis sequence in late March. Internet proceeds from the discharge of “Life in Quarantine” benefitted the homelessness-support companies nonprofit Aurora Commons, a welcoming house for unhoused Seattle residents to relaxation, put together a meal, hook up with sources, and collectively create a wholesome and vibrant group.

The Georgia E.P. TRACKLISTING