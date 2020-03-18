Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard to Livestream Daily Concerts From Home

Ben Gibbard introduced that he’ll livestream performances from his house studio each day for the following few weeks, as a thank-you to followers and a approach to struggle the loneliness the coronavirus self-isolation has introduced. Starting Tuesday, “Ben Gibbard: Reside From Home” will air stay at four p.m. PT by way of YouTube and Fb.

“I do know you might be all freaked out proper now,” the Death Cab for Cutie frontman wrote in a letter posted on social media. “I’m, too. And whereas I’m proud that we’re all doing the mandatory issues in the meanwhile to assist flatten the curve, I do know it has left us extremely remoted.

“Be it with DCFC, Postal Service, or solo I’ve at all times been grateful for the dignity you might have bestowed upon us by selecting to congregate en masse round our music,” he continued. “A few of you might have traveled nice distances and/or shelled out giant sums of cash to see us play and that has by no means been misplaced on me. So on this loopy unprecedented time, I’d like to return my favor by coming to you.”

He stated he’ll take requests from followers and will characteristic a couple of friends digitally. “It’ll assuredly be slightly wonky and glitchy however we’re gonna do our greatest,” he stated.

It’s a transfer that’s probably to turn out to be increasingly widespread within the coming weeks, as artists search to discover methods to interact with followers amid a live performance lockdown. Neil Younger introduced a “Fireplace Classes” efficiency sequence from his house studio and joined My Morning Jacket’s Jim James in a digital rally for Bernie Sanders on Monday evening, whereas Instagram has launched a “Collectively, at Home” sequence that hosted Coldplay’s Chris Martin on Monday, amongst others.