Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert responds to Kris Marshall return rumours

Followers of Death in Paradise can not look ahead to the upcoming 10th sequence, particularly with Joséphine Jobert returning to the BBC detective drama after a 12 months off our screens, reprising her position of Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell.

Nevertheless, viewers hoping for an look from her former co-star Kris Marshall in future seasons shouldn’t maintain their breath, in accordance to the French actress.

Final week on Instagram, Jobert responded to a fan’s remark which requested whether or not she had stayed in contact with Marshall, who starred as DI Humphrey Goodman on the present till 2017, and if he could be coming again subsequent 12 months.

“No we haven’t stayed in contact and I don’t assume he’s coming again subsequent 12 months,” she replied. “Nicely… in that case, no person informed me.”

Her feedback observe numerous rumours that Marshall could possibly be returning to the present in the longer term after the Love Really actor stated he would “unequivocally” love to reprise the position of Humphrey Goodman final 12 months.

“Would I do a cameo? Would I’m going again, and do a cameo in Death in Paradise? Unequivocally sure,” he stated at a press occasion for Jane Austen drama Sanditon final August.

The 47-year-old joined Death in Paradise in 2013, taking on from Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole, however left the present 4 years later to spend extra time in the UK together with his youngsters.

Earlier than leaving the drama, Marshall labored alongside Jobert for 3 sequence and was subsequently changed by Ardal O’Hanlon (DI Jack Mooney) and Ralf Little (DI Neville Parker).

Jobert left the sequence herself after 5 seasons in 2019, citing “private {and professional} causes” however “nothing dramatic”, whereas her character moved to Martinique following the dying of her fiancé Patrice.

Nevertheless, BBC One introduced in July that the 35-year-old could be making a shock return to the Caribbean for the 10th sequence.

Followers shouldn’t get used to seeing her on the shores of Saint Marie although, as she’s undecided whether or not she’ll change into a everlasting fixture. Responding to a fan on Instagram who requested whether or not she’d be staying some time, she teased: “Completely? I don’t know but. And I seem very early in the episodes.”

Death in Paradise will return for a 10th sequence later this 12 months. When you’re searching for extra to watch, take a look at our TV Information.