Death in Paradise’s Ralf Little and Josephine Jobert reveal what’s going on ‘behind the scenes’ in hilarious video

Josephine Jobert is again as DS Florence Cassell in the new season of Death in Paradise – and it appears like she and Ralf Little (DI Neville Parker) are having a LOT of enjoyable filming the Caribbean crime drama.

The French actress, who has made a shock return for the upcoming tenth season after quitting the present at the finish of season eight, posted a video of herself and co-star Little taking an “I Simply Flipped the Swap” Tik Tok selfie video, dancing to the monitor Nonstop by Drake (and swapping costumes when the change, as they are saying, flips).

“That’s what’s taking place behind the scene once we’re not on set,” Jobert posted. “No remark wanted.”

Jobert’s character DS Florence Cassell left the present part-way by way of season eight after a dramatic two-episode storyline in which she was injured – and her fiancé Patrice (Leemore Marrett Jr) was murdered. Although she survived the assault, she advised her boss that “Saint Marie’s a small island, and I don’t assume there’s anyplace right here that doesn’t have a reminiscence of Patrice in it,” and so she made the determination to give up her job and transfer to Martinque.

DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) was devastated to see her go, and the Honoré police division was briefly depleted – that’s, till DS Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois) turned as much as develop into his new second-in-command.

However turnover has been excessive. Final yr, DI Mooney returned to London and was changed by DI Parker (Ralf Little); the BBC has additionally simply revealed that DS Dumas will not be returning for the new season and “will probably be departing Saint Marie’s sunny shores.”

Into the emptiness steps DS Cassell, who’s again on Saint Marie and prepared to unravel some crimes.

BBC / Pink Planet

However as the BBC places it, “Florence thinks she’s able to get again to work after her fiancé’s dying two years in the past – however she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to know his peculiarities, sparks are certain to fly…”

At the least it appears like the actors themselves are getting on like a home on hearth?

Death in Paradise is predicted to return to BBC One in early 2021. When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight.