Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess Chapter 138 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Chapter 138 of Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess will be out soon. Everyone enjoys reading bright manhwas, especially when the narrative is as interesting and fun as the people in it. Manhwas are the colored manga versions in China.

Their main style may be different, but all of their work is beautiful. In the end, Yvonne met Penelope alone, without anyone else. Click on the link to read Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess, chapter 138, in Indonesian.

A well-known Korean web book and webtoon is Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess, which was written by Gwongyeoeul and drawn by Soul. This is a dream romance story about Penelope Eckart, a real-life woman who dies and comes back to life as the bad girl in a love video game.

She has to stay alive through the dangerous situations the game has set up for her and deal with the five male leads, who are all crazy about her.

Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess Chapter 138 Release Date:

Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess Chapter 138 Release Date:

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 12:00 AM KST and JST, the worldwide publication of Chapter 138 of Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess will take place. The release time changes based on where you live.

Fans in India will be able to read the chapter on January 4, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Readers were able to access Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess chapter 138 last week, on January 4. They really liked it and can’t wait to read the next chapter.

Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess Chapter 138 Storyline:

The story takes a big turn after this important part. Even though he lied before, Eclise gave his entire life to safeguard Penelope. He protects her from the dangerous golden dragon that Yvonne called forth.

Eclise tells Penelope he loves her in a serious way right before he dies. He does this by being brave and doing something for no reason. Penelope has to deal with her mixed feelings in the middle of all the chaos. She feels this way because of this sudden turn of events.

As Yvonne’s bad plans come to light, the plot gets a lot more complex. Penelope’s cursed appearance as a bad guy makes things even more complicated. Readers can expect more tension as the book goes on.

They should also be ready for more discoveries and problems caused by Eclise’s death. All of this will have an effect on the characters’ lives. It will also have an effect on the coming fight with the cult’s evil plans.

Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess Chapter 137 Recap:

A strong golden dragon struck Penelope. The secret enemy of the story, Yvonne, called it forth. Yvonne told them that she was a part of a group that worships a bad goddess. She told us that her goal was to introduce the goddess to our world. This would kill a lot of people and damage a lot of things.

Penelope was a witch with a lot of skill. Most people were shocked when she tried to tell the king and the key heroes about Yvonne’s bad plan. Sadly, the goddess cursed her, which made her look like a smart bad girl to other people.

The male hero, Eclise, was a slave from a different country. He came to Penelope’s aid to free her from the dragon’s grasp. Eclise had already gotten Penelope once, which was a shame. He brought Yvonne to live on the Eckart farm. He wanted to bring her down in society and make her rely on him alone. But his focus on Penelope was bad for him.

When Eclise realized what he had done wrong, he tried to make up for it. He kept Penelope safe from the dragon’s attack. The creature’s claws hurt him very badly. It was right before he died that he told Penelope he loved her.

Where To Read Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess Chapter 138:

On the page for the web book, Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess, you can read Chapter 138. You can also find the webtoon version and the earlier chapters. To access the part, you need to spend some tokens or coins since it is paid material.

You could also wait for the chapter to be translated into English, which will make it available via numerous fan websites and channels, such as. But these sources aren’t approved by the original author or publication, and the translations they use may be wrong or incomplete. Because of this, you should try to support the original version if you can.

Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess Chapter 138 Raw Scan Release Date:

You should mark your calendars for January 1, 2023, because that’s when the next exciting part of this exciting story will start. Are you restlessly waiting for the next part of death? How does the villain meet their demise in Part 138? The wait is almost over now that the raw scan release date for Section 138 has been announced.

Conclusion:

One of the most well-known and praised web books and webtoons in Korea and around the world is Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess. On the web book website, it has had over 10 million views as well as more than 300,000 likes. On the webtoon website, it has had over 20 million views as well as over 800,000 likes.

There are also lists that say it is the best web book and webtoon in magic, romance, drama, and villainy, among other forms. It has also gotten good reviews and comments from readers and reviewers, who love its unique story, interesting characters, beautiful art, and moving writing.