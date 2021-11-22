Death metal-beat shooting will have to wait: Metal Hellsinger delayed to 2022

The rhythmic first-person shooter cancels its PS4 and Xbox One versions to focus on the new generation.

Metal: Hellsinger has everything a fan of the death metal must ask a video game: a hell through which to shoot our way, a demonic character and a powerful soundtrack that is at the same time the protagonist of the main mechanics of the game. Because the game proposes us to kill all the enemies that we find in our path to rhythm de death metal.

This new IP that came from the hand of The Outsiders y Funcom, directed by David Goldfarb, the director of PayDay 2, has announced its delay and the cancellation of the PS4 and Xbox One versions. The game was planned to launch in 2021, but in a statement published by Funcom, the team behind the game has moved its release date. launch for 2022, with the aim of “complying with the high expectations of the game”.

Each level will have its own song which in turn will be divided into layersIn this same statement, from The Outsiders they have explained how the game’s music track system works. “It has an immersive and innovative way of incorporating music into the game by using layered tracks.. Each level has its own song and each song is divided into several layers. Your performance affects how many layers of the song will play at once, starting with background music atmospheric and ending with powerful metal hymns.”

The game’s soundtrack is composed by artists such as Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Tatiana Shmayluk (Jinjer), and Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), for a game that its creator describes as “more metal than metal.” Although we do not have a specific date, Metal: Hellsinger will arrive in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC via Steam.

