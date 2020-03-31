Death mystery for Geoff on Coronation Street as Yasmeen fights back

Cleaning soap followers shall be cheering as Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) lastly finds the braveness to face as much as her abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) in subsequent week’s Coronation Street and leaves him – solely for the cobbles bully to mysteriously disappear after threatening to take his personal life.

The scales fall from Yasmeen’s eyes on Monday sixth April when she realises her horrid husband has been subtly controlling her each transfer for months, chipping away at her self-confidence and belittling her so she turns into completely reliant on him.

His coercive behaviour has pushed a wedge between Yasmeen and her household and buddies, significantly granddaughter Alya Nazir and pal Cathy Matthews. Geoff has additionally taken management of his partner’s funds, secretly siphoning off cash from her checking account, put in secret spy cameras of their house, cheated on her with escorts and, in one of the talked-about cleaning soap moments of 2020 to date, killed and served her pet rooster Charlotte for dinner.

By subsequent week Yasmeen has had sufficient of her hubby’s antics and marches over to Alya, admitting her relative was proper all alongside to be suspicious of the menacing magician. Nevertheless, worrying messages begin flooding her cellphone from distraught Geoff suggesting he’s considering taking his personal life, so Mrs M rushes back house.

Disconcerted to discover a trashed lounge, drops of blood however no signal of the person himself, Yasmeen panics. The police become involved, and on Wednesday eighth April the frightened spouse meets up with officers and learns some stunning issues about Geoff’s felony previous.

It’s clear Yasmeen is in peril, however the place precisely is Geoff? Has he really accomplished the unthinkable and brought his personal life? Might Yasmeen be implicated in his demise if he has? What else does she focus on with the cops? And is there extra to this unsettling state of affairs than meets the attention?

