Death of a woman who commits self-immolation outside UP assembly, Love is a matter of Jihad!

Lucknow: Anjana Tiwari alias Ayesha, who committed suicide on Tuesday in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, has died. According to the doctors of the hospital, she was burnt more than 85 percent and finally lost the battle of life on Wednesday night. After Anjana Tiwari divorced her ex-husband Akhilesh Tiwari, he had an affair with a young man named Asif.

In order to marry Asif, he converted to Islam and changed his name. He alleged that Asif has gone to Saudi Arabia in connection with his job and his family was harassing him. Anjana is a resident of Maharajganj.

A senior police officer refused to reveal the name and said that the case is under investigation and it is yet to be ascertained whether it is a case of 'Love Jihad' or not. The Lucknow police have arrested Congress leader Alok Prasad, son of former Rajasthan Governor Sukhdev Prasad, on charges of inciting Anjana to self-immolation. Alok's location was found around the assembly on the day and time of the incident.