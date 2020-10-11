Death of Donald Trump’s worshiper from heart attack, Corona worried about health of infected president

Hyderabad: Bussa Krishna (38), a fan of US President Donald Trump and who worshiped him like a god, died of a heart attack on Sunday. He was deeply concerned about Trump’s corona getting infected and his subsequent health condition. Busa Krishna fainted at his relative’s house in Toopran area of ​​Medak district of Telangana, when he fainted. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His family members said that he was worried to learn that Trump had a Kovid-19 infection. Allegedly since he came to know about Trump being ill, he had not eaten properly. Also Read – US Election 2020: Joe Biden targets Trump – ‘President’s careless attitude after Covid-19 transition inappropriate’

Busa was praying to God to recover Krishna Trump and his wife. The residents of Konne village in Jangaon district were devotees of Krishna Trump. He had also installed a six feet statue of the US President at his home by spending Rs 1.30 lakh. He prayed daily for Trump and in his village he was known as 'Trump Krishna'. A small farmer Krishna had said that he had become a big fan of Trump on many issues since Trump became the US President.

He had said that people made fun of him for installing the statue of Trump and worshiping it and advised him to meet a psychiatrist. Yet his love for Trump did not diminish. He had said, "I fast every Friday for the long life of the trump. I always keep his picture with me and pray to him before starting any work. "

Krishna, who left school unfulfilled, had a keen interest in global politics. He wished Trump would win the elections again and deal with China. When Trump visited India earlier this year, Krishna appealed to the central government to make arrangements to introduce him to the American leader. However, his desire to meet his ‘God’ remained unfulfilled.