Death of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq: PM Modi said- He made a remarkable effort for social harmony

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the demise of Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq and said he made a remarkable effort for social harmony and brotherhood.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice-president and well-known Shia cleric Sadiq died late Tuesday in Lucknow. He was 83. Please tell that Maulana Kalbe Sadiq was known for his liberal image throughout the world.

Modi tweeted, "Very saddened by the demise of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, who was the Vice President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board. He made remarkable efforts for social harmony and brotherhood. My condolences to his family and loved ones. "

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the passing away of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, vice-chairman of All India Muslim Personal Law Board. https://t.co/fK7i0tbDL8 pic.twitter.com/3ZktX1KvXl – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2020

Maulana Sadiq, suffering from cancer, severe pneumonia and infection, was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow for the last one and a half months. He was admitted to the ICU of the hospital last Tuesday due to deteriorating health, but there was no improvement in his condition. Maulana Kalbe Sadiq was known worldwide for his liberal image.