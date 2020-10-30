Death of senior RSS pracharak Prabhakar Kelkar, CM Shivraj expressed grief

Bhopal: Prabhakar Kelkar, a senior pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and national vice-president of the All India Kisan Sangh, died in Bhopal on Friday at the age of 71. During this, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan expressed grief over the death. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s reaction on RSS chief’s statement about China, said- ‘Bhagwat knows the truth but …’

According to the information, Prabhakar Kelkar died on Friday. Let us know that his body will be kept in the office of the Indian Farmers Union in Bhopal for the last sight. He will be cremated on Saturday in Ujjain. Shivraj Singh Chauhan has expressed grief over his death. Also Read – Mohan Bhagwat Dussehra Speech 2020: Sangh pramukh Mohan Bhagwat on Dussehra said arms worship, said – China was stunned by India’s response

Chauhan said in the meantime that “a tribute to the bullying of Prabhakar Rao Kelkar, the national vice-president of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, the pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. His entire life was devoted to the upliftment of the nation. I always got proper guidance from him. May God grant them a place in their deeds. Also Read – Mohan Bhagwat Dussehra Speech 2020: Sangh chief praises government on Corona, said- loss in India reduced

(Input-IANS)