Death On The Nile’s Armie Hammer Has Wild Facial Hair Now And He’s Totally Unrecognizable

You recognize Armie Hammer, the oft-cleanshaven actor in such hits as The Social Community or On The Foundation of Intercourse. Actually, we’ve seen Armie Hammer play quite a lot of various kinds of characters through the years, from a person in a masks in The Lone Ranger to an in love analysis assistant in Name Me By Your Identify. He’s even voiced a automobile in Automobiles 3. Although we’ve seen him in some ways, I can nearly assure you’ve by no means seen him appear like this earlier than. Armie Hammer is unrecognizable in self-isolation.