Death rate from Kovid-19 in India is 1.52 percent, lowest since March 22: Ministry of Health

New Delhi: There are 81 cases of deaths from Kovid-19 per million population in India and thus India is among the lowest mortality countries in the world. In India, less than 1,000 cases of daily infection deaths have been reported since October 4, while the death rate on Friday was 1.52 percent, which is the lowest since March 22. The Union Health Ministry gave this information. Also Read – Passengers found corona infected, Air India in Hong Kong, extension flights halted until 30 October

He said that it has helped in achieving these results from 22 states and union territories of the country which have performed better and in some of these cases of deaths per one million population are falling less than the national average. The ministry said, “Death rate from Kovid-19 is steadily decreasing. The current figure is 1.52 percent which is the lowest since March 22. ” Also Read – The next two and a half months are very important in the fight against corona virus, the health minister gave the reason

Cases of deaths per million population in 13 states and union territories of the country are higher than the national average. These include Puducherry (403), Maharashtra (335), Goa (331), Delhi (317), Karnataka (152), Tamil Nadu (135) and Punjab (131). The ministry said that under the Kovid-19 management and response policy, the center has focused not only on controlling the outbreak of the disease but also on preventing cases of death and saving lives by providing quality care and treatment to critical patients. is. Also Read – Ramlila, political and Bollywood actors will participate in Ayodhya from Saturday in the midst of Corona crisis

He said that the coordinated results of the Center, States and Union Territories have helped in strengthening the health facilities across the country. In India, on Friday, more patients continued to be healthy compared to new cases of infection. In the last 24 hours, 70,338 people have recovered from the infection while in this period the number of new cases of corona virus infection stood at 63,371.

So far, 64,53,779 patients across the country have recovered from the infection and currently the number of under-treated patients is 56,49,251. “At present, the number of patients being treated is just 10.92 percent of the total cases of infection,” the ministry said. The ministry said that 78 percent of the new cases of healthy patients have been found in only 10 states and union territories. . Maharashtra is at the top in this case where more than 13 thousand infected have become healthy in a day.

(input language)