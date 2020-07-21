Death rate per million in India is among the lowest in the world: Union Ministry of Health

new Delhi: Amidst the data on rising corona virus infection and deaths in the country, the Union Health Ministry has said that if we look at the death rate per 10 lakh population, it is 20.4 in India. It also has one of the lowest death rates in the world. Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Ministry of Health said this at an online press conference on Tuesday. Also Read – Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR, rain warning in many states

Bhushan, the special work officer of the Ministry of Health, said, "Even today, the number of corona cases per 10 lakh population in India is 837, which is much less than the big countries of the world, there are some countries where there are 10 lakhs per India. There are 12 or 13 times the population.

Number of # COVID19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world: Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/KKlfJyLAZP
– ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Health Ministry official said, currently we in India we are doing 180 tests per 10 lakh population per day.

#WATCH live from Delhi: Union Health Ministry briefs the media over # COVID19 situation. https://t.co/O4w8uKn77D – ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Bhushan, the special work officer of the Ministry of Health, said that today there are 30 states and union territories in India, where the positivity is less than the average positivity of India.

The OSD of Health Ministry said, the figure of actual Kovid active cases in the country is 4,02,529, on the other hand almost 7,24,000 people have fully recovered and gone home, we should focus on active cases.

The OSD of the Health Ministry stated, invasive testing is necessary to bring down COVID19 positivity rates; The aim is to maintain this level of testing so that the positivity rate falls below 5%

Director of National Center for Disease Control, Dr. Sujit Kumar Singh said, sero surveillance was done in Delhi to estimate the prevalence of COVID19 infection among the general community of Delhi. Approximately 6 months of the epidemic, 22.86% affected people. 77% population susceptible.

Director of National Center for Disease Control said that 8 out of 11 districts have more than 20% sero-circulation. Central, North-East, North and Shahdara districts have a prevalence of about 27%.