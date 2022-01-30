Death Stranding: Director’s Cut already has a release date on PC, with a paid update

Until now, the latest Kojima Productions game had released this edition only on PS5.

Updated January 28, 2022

PC gamers who have not yet been able to enjoy the latest title from Kojima Productions signed by Hideo Kojima are in luck. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut It will land on computers very soon, and its release date has already been confirmed after knowing that it was something that was going to happen.

Coming to Steam and EGS on March 30In this way, it has been officially set the March 30th as a release date, when it will be available through Steam and the Epic Games Store. The starting price is 39,99 euros on both platforms, but there will also be the ability to upgrade from the standard version of the game. If we already have it, for 9,99 euros we can get the improvements.

As specified on the official 505 Games website, we must have the standard version of Death Stranding installed at the time of purchase for the option to update to the Director’s Cut to appear. In addition, they have highlighted that there will be the option of transfer progress, although they will provide more information closer to launch time.

System Requirements

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 o AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 4 GB o AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 80 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 o AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB o AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 80 GB of available space

Until March 30 arrives, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will have been released only on PlayStation 5, with some rather curious winks. At the time, we were able to get our hands on this new version with improvements and additions, and it is recommended despite the fact that it can generate division due to some decisions made. If you want to know more, check out the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut review.

