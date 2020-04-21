Death Stranding PC Delayed Until July

Overdue in March, Kojima Productions despatched all of its workers home to work remotely after one employee examined certain for COVID-19. In consequence, the PC unencumber for the studio’s first determine, Lack of life Stranding, has been not on time to July 14.

To begin with imagined to launch on June 2, Lack of life Stranding will launch on Steam, the Epic Recreation Retailer, and retail. In a tweet, Kojima Productions apologized for the lengthen nevertheless wired that the decision was made due to work-from-home orders and the alternate it led to.

Following the transient closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we now have wanted to elongate the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow further constructing time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thanks all to your endurance and endured improve!#keeponkeepingon pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) April 21, 2020

Lack of life Stranding was launched for PC earlier this 12 months, after launching solely on PS4 in 2019. The port will attribute higher physique fees afforded by the use of further strong PC , ultra-wide observe improve, and {a photograph} mode (which was currently added to the PS4 mannequin). The port moreover choices some crossover content material materials with Half-Existence, with Sam Bridges observed wearing a Headcrab throughout the announcement trailer. Half-Existence: Alyx, which launched closing month, moreover features a Lack of life Stranding easter egg.

