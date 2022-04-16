Death Stranding sneaks into an image of PlayStation Studios and unleashes rumors on social networks

Kojima signed exclusively with the Japanese company for this video game, but retaining his independence.

Among 14 games present in the opening image of the web portal of PlayStation Studiosone of its members may have gone unnoticed until now, Death Stranding. The big launch of Kojima Productions It is located next to several internal developments of the multinational such as Returnal (Housemarque), God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio), etc., is this a clue to a purchase?

For a couple of years now, Sony has been seeking to expand in the video game industry with various operations, such as the acquisition of Bungie, a greater investment in Epic Games or the reinforcement of PlayStation Studios by taking control of companies with a past of certain mutual collaboration, as could be the case of the team led by Hideo Kojima. However, at the moment all this is speculation in networks.

After his abrupt departure from Konami, the Japanese creator began working exclusively with Sony, resulting in Death Stranding. However, he did it as an independent study. So much so that its launch on PC came with 505 Games as the publisher, unlike other exclusive PlayStation titles such as Days Gone, Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War or, soon, Uncharted: Thieves’ Collection.

Now this image, dated mid-February, gives wings to those who believe that Kojima Productions could be the next PlayStation purchase. Recall that Jim Ryan, president of SIE, did not rule out new movements in this regard, after announcing a few weeks ago the takeover of Haven Studios from Jade Raymond, who is currently developing a multiplayer video game for PS5.

