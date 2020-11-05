Death toll due to drinking poisonous liquor rises to 30 in Haryana, one accused arrested

Chandigarh In Haryana, more than 30 people have died in the incident of drinking poisonous liquor in the last two days. These deaths have taken place in Sonepat and Panipat districts. Most of the dead belong to three residential colonies on Gohna Road in Sonipat city. Two units manufacturing illegal liquor in Sonipat district have been sealed and an accused Ankit has been arrested. A day earlier, the police had said that there were 20 deaths due to poisonous alcohol. Also Read – Daughter Suffer From ‘Love-Jihad’! Father of 2 children was driven away by a minor studying in 11th

While giving this information on Thursday, the officials said, "Most of the dead belong to three residential colonies on Gohna Road in Sonipat city."

Deputy Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh told the media that two units manufacturing illegal liquor in Sonipat district have been sealed and one accused Ankit has been arrested. He said that there are apprehensions that the deaths were caused by drinking poisonous liquor.

Sonipat Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Virendra Singh had said on Wednesday, “About 20 people have died in the last three days…. The relatives of the deceased have cremated him. However, the police have sent four bodies for postmortem. ” He had said, “We are waiting for the viscera report of the four bodies.” These deaths occurred in Mayu Vihar, Shastri Colony, Pragati Colony and Indian Colony.