Death toll due to poisonous drinking in Punjab rises to 86, 7 excise and 6 policemen suspended

Chandigarh: The death toll in the poisonous liquor tragedy in Punjab rose to 86 on Saturday. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has suspended seven excise officers and six policemen in this case. Officials gave this information.

He said that the government announced a compensation of two lakh rupees for the families of the deceased. There have been 63 deaths in Tarn Taran, followed by 12 in Amritsar and 11 in Batala in Gurdaspur.

In the state's tragedy that started on Wednesday night, 39 people died till Friday night. According to an official statement, the chief minister ordered the suspension of seven excise officers along with six policemen.

The suspended officers include two Deputy Superintendents of Police and four police in-charge. The Chief Minister said that if any public servant or others are found involved in this case, strict action will be taken against them. He said that the failure of police and excise department to stop the production and sale of poisonous liquor is shameful.

