Death toll from corona in Delhi is above 3600, the figure of infected crosses one lakh 22 thousand

new Delhi: The number of people who died due to Corona Virus in Delhi has exceeded 3600. On Sunday itself, the Delhi government informed about 31 deaths due to corona virus. The number of container zones in Delhi is also increasing continuously. However, in the midst of all this, more than one lakh people have been cured in Delhi so far. Also Read – Covid-19 cases may increase when temperature falls in monsoon and cold: IIT-AIIMS study

The Delhi government issued a Corona Bulletin, saying that 31 people have died from Corona during the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 3628 people have died from Corona in Delhi. During the 24 hours, there have been 1211 new Corona positive cases in Delhi. A total of 1 lakh, 22 thousand 793 corona positive cases have been reported so far in Delhi. Also Read – CM Yogi telling Corona ‘weakest virus of the century’, UP’s condition is bad: Priyanka Gandhi

Out of Corona positive cases which have come to light in Delhi so far, 1,03,134 persons have become healthy. There are 16,031 active corona patients in Delhi. Out of the active corona patients, 8819 corona positive people are being treated at their homes. All the people living in home isolation have been given oximeter by Delhi government. Along with this, arrangements have been made by the Delhi Government to supply oxygen to the victim’s home in the event of oxygen drop and to get the victim hospitalized. There are now 685 Containment Zones in Delhi. This is the area where several corona patients have been found simultaneously. During the last 10 days, about 250 new Containment Zones have been created in Delhi. Also Read – Corona: IMA chairman said – Community transmission started in India, conditions in villages are bad