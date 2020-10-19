Death toll from Corona in Maharashtra crosses 42 thousand, number of infected reached around 1.6 million

Maharashtra Covid Update: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far, more than 1 lakh 14 thousand people have died due to Corona virus in India, 75 lakh people are infected with it. On the other hand, 42 thousand people have died due to this deadly virus in Maharashtra, the most affected state of Corona, while the number of infected has reached 15,95,381. The total number of people who died due to the death of 150 people on Sunday increased to 42,115. The total number of infected people increased to 15,95,381 with 9,060 new cases of infection reported in the state. The rate of recovery from infection in the state is 85.86 percent and the death rate is 2.64 percent. Also Read – Gyms and fitness centers will open in Maharashtra from Dussehra, but these activities will be banned

In the last 24 hours, 11,204 more people have been discharged from hospitals in the state. With this, the number of people recovering from this epidemic in the state has increased to 13,69,810. At the same time, 1,82,973 people are being treated.

In Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai, 3,132 cases were reported during the day and 59 people died. With this, the number of cases in MMR reached 5,53,381 and the number of dead reached 17,293.