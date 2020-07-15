Death toll from corona infection in UP crosses 1000, 1685 new cases, problems increase in these cities

Lucknow: The death toll from Kovid-19 (Corona Virus) infection in Uttar Pradesh has crossed one thousand. During the last 24 hours, 29 more people died in the state and 1685 new cases of infection were reported. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that during the last 24 hours, 29 more people have died in the state of Kovid-19, which increased the number of people who died due to this infection to 1012. Also Read – 99 doctors have been killed due to Corona virus in the country so far, IMA issued a red alert

According to the data released by the Health Department, the maximum number of deaths occurred in the capital Lucknow. Apart from this, three each in Kanpur Nagar, Amroha and Jhansi, one each in Saharanpur, Firozabad, Moradabad, Rampur, Basti, Ayodhya, Sambhal, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Fatehpur, Shamli, Mirzapur, Farrukhabad and Kushinagar. Has died Also Read – Air India will send its employees on leave for 5 years, salary will not be given

During the last 24 hours, 1685 new cases of Kovid-19 infection have appeared. Lucknow has the highest number of 197 cases. Apart from this, 144 patients have been found in Ghaziabad, 112 in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 88 in Kanpur city. At present, the number of under-infection cases in the state is 14, 628 while 25, 743 people have been completely treated and have been discharged from hospitals. Prasad said that 14, 635 people have been kept in seclusion ward, who are being treated in various hospitals and medical colleges. Also Read – Corona: 1 lakh 17 thousand cases in Delhi, 95 thousand people fine, 3487 deaths

He said that people who have more symptoms related to corona infection are also kept in isolation ward while those who are suspected of having infection with virus are kept in isolation centers. In this case, their samples are taken and examined and they are kept in separate centers, not in the hospital. At present there are 4021 people in segregation centers. He said that a new test of testing was achieved in the state on Tuesday and a total of 45, 302 samples were investigated. Thus far 12, 77, 241 samples have been investigated in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary told that we are third in the most tested states in the country. Our place used to be very low months and a half months ago. It took us four months to do six lakh tests (till 24 June). The subsequent six lakh tests were completed in only 20 days. He told that Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are ahead of Uttar Pradesh in the number of tests. Maybe we can come to another number soon. Testing capacity has been increased significantly in the state. The testing situation has improved unexpectedly.

He said that through pool testing, 2666 pools of five samples were put up on Tuesday, out of which 336 pools turned out positive, while 343 pools of ten samples were set up, out of which 73 pools were found positive. Prasad said that monitoring work is going on continuously. Our teams have worked in 28,560 prohibited areas. In a total of 1, 21, 09, 557 houses 6, 18, 57, 644 people have been supervised. He told that Wednesday is the last day of the ‘Door to Door’ survey. It was started from Meerut between July 2 to July 12. After that, in 17 other mandals, started from July 5 and the process was to continue till July 15, which ends on Wednesday.

Presenting the data till July 13, the Additional Chief Secretary said that 4, 00, 79, 581 houses were surveyed ‘door to door’ and survey teams put chalk, mark stickers on each house. So far, a population of 18, 73, 88, 355 people has been covered. We have also recorded the details of the already ill people, such as those who have diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney, liver disease.

He told that we are digitizing it. We are still using this information to alert Kovid, we will also share it with the department of non-communicable (non-infectious) diseases so that we can start managing their diseases. Prasad said that a large network of Kovid help desks has been prepared in the entire state. Kovid desks have been installed in all offices and industrial establishments. Where people have more traffic, Kovid Help Desk has also been made. A total of 52,418 desks have been installed so far. Where initial screening can be done with infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter.

He said that with the help of Kovid Help Desk, 21, 303 such cases have been found in which some symptoms have been found related to corona virus infection. Additional Chief Secretary said that the Arogya Setu app is being used continuously and through which people who get alert, they are called by the control room of the Health Department and the Chief Minister Helpline. So far 2, 56, 500 people have been called.