Deathloop announces its release date on Xbox Series X | S, departure on Game Pass

The Arkane Studios and Bethesda game has ended its console exclusivity with PlayStation.

It was an open secret, but we can finally confirm that Deathloop will be published very soon on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And it is that Arkane Studiosthe development team, has confirmed with the video you have on these lines broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show Xbox conference the launch date on its platform: September 20, 2022.

It goes on sale on September 20The Bethesda title also brings good news for subscribers to Microsoft’s video game service, since will be available on Xbox Game Pass since its premiere on the platform, as well as through the cloud. The profile of the game appeared yesterday by surprise in the Xbox store, something that is explained because this September 14 the exclusivity deal they had with PlayStation ended.

It has also been announced that, with its arrival on Xbox, Deathloop will include all the contents that have been implemented since launch, including the release of free Golden Loop updates on all platforms, featuring new weapons, enemies, upgrades, an extended ending, cross-platform matchmaking and more.

