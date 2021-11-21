Deathloop improves artificial intelligence and much more in its second major update for PS5 and PC

It brings with it multiple fixes and new options in the settings of the PlayStation version.

Deathloop has been one of the great surprises of this 2021. The title of Arkane It attracted attention with its premiere a couple of months ago and has ended up being nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards, running as a serious candidate to win the award.

While waiting for the gala, the studio continues to improve the title, which has received its second major update this week. Various tweaks are mentioned in the patch notes as they affect both the PC and PlayStation 5 versions, as well as multiple enhancements to NPC artificial intelligence.

On PS5 you can now adjust the field of view and blurIn relation to accessibility, the possibility of inverting the joystick on the controller has been added, the user interface and the text in the options have been enlarged and, exclusively for PS5, they are now offered various visual options, such as adjusting the field of view and motion blur.

For the rest, the rest of the corrections address small gameplay errors and others related to the audio, achievements and general stability of the title. Let us remember that those in charge have changed directors, but they continue with full confidence on the part of Bethesda seen the final result they have achieved. In 3DJuegos we were able to review it at the time, and we found it to be an entertaining FPS with possibilities, although somewhat conservative. If you want to know more, take a look at the Deathloop review.

