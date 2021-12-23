Deathloop, It Takes Two or Returnal: Naughty Dog congratulates Christmas with their favorite games of the year

The creators of The Last of Us 2 and Uncharted 4 comment on the premieres that inspired, excited and entertained them in 2021.

Just over a week left before we can say goodbye to this year again with great video games in stores, but marked by the delays derived from the pandemic and other adjacent crises. Taking advantage of these dates, in Naughty Dog They have been kind enough to share a list with recommendations for this Christmas where great premieres of the season stand out, and the occasional late title.

There are several developments mentioned by the developers of the PlayStation Studios team, although there are three that have been mentioned a lot.

For example, Deathloop is a must of the year for Matthew Gallant, Game Director; Waylon Brinck, director of development; and Kurt Margenau, Game Director. The reasons are various, but we are left with the words of Margenau: “I’ve always admired Dishonored’s level design and mechanics, and with Deathloop I feel like Arkane fully embraced his immersive simulator nature to build a completely unique game structure around him. “

The winner of The Game Awards 2021 and Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021, It Takes Two, also sneaked into the recommendations of the bosses, including its president, Evan Wells. “The smart decision to require a second player made it a unique experience. I had a great time playing with my son“.

Finally, and giving support to his new colleagues at PlayStation Studios, several accolades were dedicated to the latest release of Housemarque. “Returnal gives us a masterclass in design efficiency, with a really compelling loop design that made my heart pound and my hands sweat,” said Jeremy Yates, animation director at the Santa Monica studio.

Bugsnax, Fortnite, Frostpunk, House of Ashes, Inscryption or Metroid Dread were other video games cited by the creators of The Last of Us: Part II through a special publication where there is no indication of what their next project could be, in case you were wondering. In a few weeks, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will also be released on PS5 and, later, on PC.

