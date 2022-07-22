Deathloop’s time loop was so groundbreaking that its authors would prefer not to make more linear games

Its campaign director, Dana Nightingale, considers that the structure of the shooter has made him change his perspective.

Although its launch was accompanied by several problems on PC, Arkane has managed readjust your experiences more conservative in terms of the shooter genre to give us a Deathloop outstanding. This translates into applause from critics and the general public, but it is also demonstrated by a positive rate of sales during its first days on the market.

The idea of ​​saying, ‘Okay, mission one, mission two, mission three…’ feels like a step backwards to me.Dana NightingaleBut, beyond its commercial impact, Arkane has also experienced changes in its way of seeing the video game. So he comments Dana Nightingalecampaign manager, in an interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, where she talks about her new perspective after the development of Deathloop: “I have no interest in do a completely linear campaign againthe pro begins. “It’s not something I want to do again. I fell in love with the way Deathloop is structured, where the goals of the players are yours“.

“The idea of ​​saying, ‘Okay, mission one, mission two, mission three…’ that feels like one step back for me. I think I wouldn’t necessarily have a job in a structured game like that,” continues the campaign manager. “I’m sure I can make this work, but that really changed my perspective of what I can do in a game“.

Don’t beco-creative director of Deathloop and head of Arkane, complements these statements with a message addressed to other developers: “It is a very unique game, it is a strange beast. But at the same time it has a lot of general awareness. We have struck an interesting balance between mainstream appeal and do something completely strangeBakaba explains. “I hope this encourages more people to take some risks, even with big games. When you always give players what they expect, there comes a time when that dries up. I think it’s important to renew yourself sometimes, and propose something very different.”

The structure is not the only thing that has caught our attention in the latest from Arkane, and in our Deathloop analysis we highlight all the points that make this shooter a remarkable game, but conservative. With these statements, we will be attentive to the particularities that Arkane Austin will present with Redfall in 2023because until now we only know details such as its mechanics or its progression system.

More about: Deathloop, Arkane, PC, PS5 and Bethesda.