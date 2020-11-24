Debate on Love Jihad, Allahabad HC said “We don’t look at Priyanka, Salamat like Hindu-Muslim”

Love Jihad UP: Yogi Adityanath’s government of Uttar Pradesh is preparing to enact a strict law regarding Love Jihad. Meanwhile, Allahabad High Court has dismissed the FIR lodged against Salamat Ansari of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh while hearing a case of alleged Love Jihad. The court said, “Interfering in a personal relationship would be a serious encroachment on the right to freedom of choice of two people.” Also Read – TMC MP Nusrat Jahan on Love Jihad – Love is a personal matter of people, it cannot be dictated

The court said, “We do not see Priyanka Kharwar and Salamat Ansari as Hindus and Muslims, but both of them have been living happily and peacefully for more than a year by their will and choice.” Courts and constitutional courts are committed to uphold the life and liberty of a person under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Also Read – Love Jihad law demands, Asaduddin Owaisi said – first read the constitution

The court said in its order, “The law allows any person of his or her choice to live together, irrespective of the same or different religion. It is a fundamental part of the right to life and personal liberty. ” Also Read – SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

Let us know that Salamat Ansari and Priyanka Kharbar, who live in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, went against their family’s wishes and got married in August last year. Priyanka accepted Islam before marriage and changed her name to Alia.

Priyanka’s family lodged an FIR accusing Salamat of “kidnapping” and “seducing her for marriage”. The POCSO Act was also included in the FIR. The family claimed that their daughter was a minor when married.

Salamat filed a petition requesting the cancellation of the FIR lodged against him. On November 11, the Allahabad High Court, while hearing Salamat’s petition, ruled.

Dismissing the arguments of the UP government and the woman’s family, the High Court said in the 14-page order, “Living with someone of your choice, no matter what religion they believe in, every person’s life and personal liberty Is a fundamental part of authority. “