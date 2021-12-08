December 6 free PS Plus games now available for download on PS4 and PS5

The PlayStation service is renewed for another month with a lineup that maintains VR games.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 7 December 2021, 10:25 51 reviews

Due to the fact that the first Tuesday of the month has arrived too late, Sony welcomes today, Tuesday the 7th, the new PS Plus titles for the month of December. Is about 6 free games that we can download through the digital store if we are subscribers of the PlayStation service and that will be available throughout the remaining year on PS4 and PS5.

To whet their appetite, users will be able to download Godfall: Challenger Edition, an edition of the Gearbox title that does not feature the campaign. The game defines itself as a looter-slasher, with an action approach focused on hand-to-hand combat that takes place throughout a fantasy universe. In the same way, if you like action and melee hits you will like Mortal Shell, a Souls-style game in which we will be forced to face harsh threats that will stand in our way. All this making use of unique mechanics, such as hardening ourselves, and our ability to dodge blows and land them.

If instead we are looking for a more casual proposal, we have available LEGO DC Super-Villains, another LEGO title for all audiences that wastes fun and puts us in the shoes of the dc comics villains, with extensive customization options and a well-known structure. Nor will the virtual reality, with the three games in November staying ahead of this last month of the year. Thus, we will be able to enjoy the survival of The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners, the roguelite combats of Until You Fall and the space terror of The Persistence for PlayStation VR.

The new free PS Plus games join the four new games on PS Now, the other PlayStation service that this December includes titles such as Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition or the strategic action of Jon Wick Hex, in addition to the wide catalog with works from previous consoles of the brand.

