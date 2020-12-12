December Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of assorted boy teams, utilizing large knowledge collected from October 6 to November 6.

BTS topped the listing for the thirty first consecutive month with a model repute index of 23,659,001, marking a powerful 175.23 % rise of their rating since November.

Excessive-ranking phrases within the BTS’s key phrase evaluation included “band of the yr,” “Dynamite,” and “superstar of the yr,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “announce,” “launch,” and “chosen.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 82.90 % optimistic reactions.

NCT held onto their spot at second place for the third month in a row, scoring a model repute index of 5,341,172.

Lastly, SEVENTEEN equally maintained their place at third place with a model repute index of three,602,368 for December.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS NCT SEVENTEEN EXO BTOB SHINee MONSTA X The Boyz ASTRO TXT GOT7 Tremendous Junior Stray Youngsters NU’EST ATEEZ PENTAGON CRAVITY BIGBANG B1A4 AB6IX ONF VICTON SF9 Teen High Spotlight Shinhwa VIXX WINNER 2PM ONEUS

Supply (1)