December Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

December 12, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of assorted boy teams, utilizing large knowledge collected from October 6 to November 6.

BTS topped the listing for the thirty first consecutive month with a model repute index of 23,659,001, marking a powerful 175.23 % rise of their rating since November.

Excessive-ranking phrases within the BTS’s key phrase evaluation included “band of the yr,” “Dynamite,” and “superstar of the yr,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “announce,” “launch,” and “chosen.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 82.90 % optimistic reactions.

NCT held onto their spot at second place for the third month in a row, scoring a model repute index of 5,341,172.

Lastly, SEVENTEEN equally maintained their place at third place with a model repute index of three,602,368 for December.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS
  2. NCT
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. EXO
  5. BTOB
  6. SHINee
  7. MONSTA X
  8. The Boyz
  9. ASTRO
  10. TXT
  11. GOT7
  12. Tremendous Junior
  13. Stray Youngsters
  14. NU’EST
  15. ATEEZ
  16. PENTAGON
  17. CRAVITY
  18. BIGBANG
  19. B1A4
  20. AB6IX
  21. ONF
  22. VICTON
  23. SF9
  24. Teen High
  25. Spotlight
  26. Shinhwa
  27. VIXX
  28. WINNER
  29. 2PM
  30. ONEUS

