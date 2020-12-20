General News

December Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

December 20, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings had been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 653 boy group members, utilizing massive knowledge collected from November 19 to December 19.

BTS’s Jimin topped the checklist for the twenty fourth consecutive month, rounding out a full two years at No. 1 within the rankings. His model fame index for December got here out to 7,180,413, marking a 38.30 % rise in his rating since final month.

Excessive-ranking phrases in Jimin’s key phrase evaluation included “MAMA,” “Billboard,” and “scholarship,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “grateful,” “file,” and “attractive.” The idol’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 82.87 % constructive reactions.

BTS dominated this month’s high 10, with all seven members of the group rating inside the high eight. J-Hope rose to second place after having fun with a formidable 131.47 % enhance in his model fame index for a complete rating of 6,372,532.

Lastly, EXO’s Kai got here in third place with a model fame index of 5,704,162, marking a 57.10 % rise in his rating since November.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’s J-Hope
  3. EXO’s Kai
  4. BTS’s V
  5. BTS’s Jungkook
  6. BTS’s RM
  7. BTS’s Jin
  8. BTS’ Suga
  9. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  10. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  11. INFINITE’s Sunggyu
  12. NCT’s Jungwoo
  13. EXO’s Baekhyun
  14. NCT’s Jaehyun
  15. SHINee’s Taemin
  16. NCT’s Mark
  17. NCT’s Haechan
  18. Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk
  19. VICTON’s Byungchan
  20. The Boyz’s Hyunjae
  21. BTOB’s Eunkwang
  22. NCT’s Doyoung
  23. MONSTA X’s Shownu
  24. NCT’s Jeno
  25. NCT’s Jisung
  26. NCT’s Ten
  27. NCT’s Taeyong
  28. TXT’s Soobin
  29. TXT’s Yeonjun
  30. TVXQ’s Yunho

Watch Kai in his drama “The Miracle We Met” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.