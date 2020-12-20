December Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings had been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 653 boy group members, utilizing massive knowledge collected from November 19 to December 19.

BTS’s Jimin topped the checklist for the twenty fourth consecutive month, rounding out a full two years at No. 1 within the rankings. His model fame index for December got here out to 7,180,413, marking a 38.30 % rise in his rating since final month.

Excessive-ranking phrases in Jimin’s key phrase evaluation included “MAMA,” “Billboard,” and “scholarship,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “grateful,” “file,” and “attractive.” The idol’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 82.87 % constructive reactions.

BTS dominated this month’s high 10, with all seven members of the group rating inside the high eight. J-Hope rose to second place after having fun with a formidable 131.47 % enhance in his model fame index for a complete rating of 6,372,532.

Lastly, EXO’s Kai got here in third place with a model fame index of 5,704,162, marking a 57.10 % rise in his rating since November.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS’s Jimin BTS’s J-Hope EXO’s Kai BTS’s V BTS’s Jungkook BTS’s RM BTS’s Jin BTS’ Suga ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul INFINITE’s Sunggyu NCT’s Jungwoo EXO’s Baekhyun NCT’s Jaehyun SHINee’s Taemin NCT’s Mark NCT’s Haechan Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk VICTON’s Byungchan The Boyz’s Hyunjae BTOB’s Eunkwang NCT’s Doyoung MONSTA X’s Shownu NCT’s Jeno NCT’s Jisung NCT’s Ten NCT’s Taeyong TXT’s Soobin TXT’s Yeonjun TVXQ’s Yunho

Watch Kai in his drama “The Miracle We Met” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)