December Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for lady teams!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of assorted lady teams, utilizing huge knowledge collected from November 13 to December 13.

BLACKPINK rose to the highest of the listing this month with a model repute index of 5,295,467 for December. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Lovesick Ladies,” “How You Like That,” and “YouTube,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “long-running,” “surpass,” and “chosen.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 80.66 % optimistic reactions.

TWICE took second place within the rankings with a model repute index of 4,234,719 for the month.

Lastly, SM Leisure’s new lady group aespa made a robust debut on the listing at third place, scoring a model repute index of three,820,383 for December.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

BLACKPINK TWICE aespa IZ*ONE Oh My Girl MAMAMOO Purple Velvet STAYC (G)I-DLE ITZY GFRIEND Women’ Code EVERGLOW Lovelyz woo!ah! APRIL fromis_9 Ladies’ Technology Weeekly LOONA WJSN Apink STELLAR MOMOLAND Bling Bling EXID Secret SECRET NUMBER CLC Weki Meki

