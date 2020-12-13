General News

December Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

December 13, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for lady teams!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of assorted lady teams, utilizing huge knowledge collected from November 13 to December 13.

BLACKPINK rose to the highest of the listing this month with a model repute index of 5,295,467 for December. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Lovesick Ladies,” “How You Like That,” and “YouTube,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “long-running,” “surpass,” and “chosen.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 80.66 % optimistic reactions.

TWICE took second place within the rankings with a model repute index of 4,234,719 for the month.

Lastly, SM Leisure’s new lady group aespa made a robust debut on the listing at third place, scoring a model repute index of three,820,383 for December.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. TWICE
  3. aespa
  4. IZ*ONE
  5. Oh My Girl
  6. MAMAMOO
  7. Purple Velvet
  8. STAYC
  9. (G)I-DLE
  10. ITZY
  11. GFRIEND
  12. Women’ Code
  13. EVERGLOW
  14. Lovelyz
  15. woo!ah!
  16. APRIL
  17. fromis_9
  18. Ladies’ Technology
  19. Weeekly
  20. LOONA
  21. WJSN
  22. Apink
  23. STELLAR
  24. MOMOLAND
  25. Bling Bling
  26. EXID
  27. Secret
  28. SECRET NUMBER
  29. CLC
  30. Weki Meki

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.