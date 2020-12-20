December Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person lady group members!

The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 535 lady group members, utilizing huge information collected from November 20 to December 20.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie remained No. 1 on the record this month, scoring a model status index of three,521,147 for December. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “album,” “selfie,” and “YouTube,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “obtain,” “aloof,” and “launch.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 69.80 p.c constructive reactions.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa equally held onto her spot at second place with a model status index of two,053,052, whereas Oh My Girl’s Arin got here in at a detailed third with a complete index of two,046,359 for December.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Oh My Girl’s Arin Women’ Code’s Sojung BLACKPINK’s Jisoo BLACKPINK’s Lisa MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon Oh My Girl’s YooA LOONA’s Chuu IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae Received Oh My Girl’s Hyojung woo!ah!’s Wooyeon aespa’s Winter BLACKPINK’s Rosé IZ*ONE’s Jang Received Younger Oh My Girl’s Seunghee TWICE’s Mina IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju aespa’s Karina Oh My Girl’s Jiho MOMOLAND’s JooE woo!ah!’s Nana APRIL’s Naeun Pink Velvet’s Seulgi GFRIEND’s Sowon Pink Velvet’s Pleasure TWICE’s Nayeon MOMOLAND’s Nancy IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu Ri

