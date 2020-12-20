General News

December Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person lady group members!

The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 535 lady group members, utilizing huge information collected from November 20 to December 20.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie remained No. 1 on the record this month, scoring a model status index of three,521,147 for December. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “album,” “selfie,” and “YouTube,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “obtain,” “aloof,” and “launch.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 69.80 p.c constructive reactions.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa equally held onto her spot at second place with a model status index of two,053,052, whereas Oh My Girl’s Arin got here in at a detailed third with a complete index of two,046,359 for December.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  2. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  3. Oh My Girl’s Arin
  4. Women’ Code’s Sojung
  5. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  6. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  7. MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic
  8. Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon
  9. Oh My Girl’s YooA
  10. LOONA’s Chuu
  11. IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae Received
  12. Oh My Girl’s Hyojung
  13. woo!ah!’s Wooyeon
  14. aespa’s Winter
  15. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  16. IZ*ONE’s Jang Received Younger
  17. Oh My Girl’s Seunghee
  18. TWICE’s Mina
  19. IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju
  20. aespa’s Karina
  21. Oh My Girl’s Jiho
  22. MOMOLAND’s JooE
  23. woo!ah!’s Nana
  24. APRIL’s Naeun
  25. Pink Velvet’s Seulgi
  26. GFRIEND’s Sowon
  27. Pink Velvet’s Pleasure
  28. TWICE’s Nayeon
  29. MOMOLAND’s Nancy
  30. IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu Ri

