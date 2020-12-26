December Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for idol teams!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of varied idol teams, utilizing large knowledge collected from November 26 to December 26.

BTS efficiently defended their place on the high of the checklist this month with a model popularity index of 18,972,090, marking a 12.54 p.c improve of their rating since November.

Excessive-ranking phrases in BTS’s key phrase evaluation included “Dynamite,” “YouTube,” and “Billboard,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “award,” “congratulate,” and “launch.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 85.02 p.c optimistic reactions.

BLACKPINK rose to second place on this month’s rankings with a model popularity index of 8,401,874, marking a formidable 53.20 p.c rise of their rating since November.

Lastly, NCT held onto their spot at third place with a model popularity index of seven,985,896, marking a 29.53 p.c improve of their rating since final month.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

BTS BLACKPINK NCT SEVENTEEN (G)I-DLE IZ*ONE TWICE Oh My Woman MAMAMOO EXO aespa GFRIEND MONSTA X TXT Crimson Velvet ITZY Tremendous Junior The Boyz GOT7 Weeekly EVERGLOW fromis_9 TREASURE Lovelyz NU’EST ASTRO STELLAR APRIL Ladies’ Technology SHINee

