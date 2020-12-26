General News

December Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

December 26, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for idol teams!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of varied idol teams, utilizing large knowledge collected from November 26 to December 26.

BTS efficiently defended their place on the high of the checklist this month with a model popularity index of 18,972,090, marking a 12.54 p.c improve of their rating since November.

Excessive-ranking phrases in BTS’s key phrase evaluation included “Dynamite,” “YouTube,” and “Billboard,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “award,” “congratulate,” and “launch.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 85.02 p.c optimistic reactions.

BLACKPINK rose to second place on this month’s rankings with a model popularity index of 8,401,874, marking a formidable 53.20 p.c rise of their rating since November.

Lastly, NCT held onto their spot at third place with a model popularity index of seven,985,896, marking a 29.53 p.c improve of their rating since final month.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. NCT
  4. SEVENTEEN
  5. (G)I-DLE
  6. IZ*ONE
  7. TWICE
  8. Oh My Woman
  9. MAMAMOO
  10. EXO
  11. aespa
  12. GFRIEND
  13. MONSTA X
  14. TXT
  15. Crimson Velvet
  16. ITZY
  17. Tremendous Junior
  18. The Boyz
  19. GOT7
  20. Weeekly
  21. EVERGLOW
  22. fromis_9
  23. TREASURE
  24. Lovelyz
  25. NU’EST
  26. ASTRO
  27. STELLAR
  28. APRIL
  29. Ladies’ Technology
  30. SHINee

