December Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

December 5, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for selection stars!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of fifty fashionable entertainers, utilizing massive information collected from November 5 to December 5.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot on the high of the record this month with a model status index of 1,712,309 for December. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “You Quiz,” “Gong Yoo,” and “alter ego,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “seem,” “promote,” and “remodel.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 85.50 p.c p.c optimistic reactions.

Kang Ho Dong equally maintained his place at second place within the rankings with a model status index of 1,065,669 for the month.

Lastly, Kim Gura got here in at a detailed third with a model status index of 956,033, marking a 48.76 p.c improve in his rating since November.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Kang Ho Dong
  3. Kim Gura
  4. Kim Jong Min
  5. Ahn Jung Hwan
  6. Park Na Rae
  7. HaHa
  8. Kim Jong Kook
  9. Search engine optimization Jang Hoon
  10. Choi Yang Rak
  11. Kim Sung Joo
  12. Paeng Hyun Sook
  13. Jang Do Yeon
  14. Lee Kyung Kyu
  15. Lee Soo Geun
  16. Shin Dong Yup
  17. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  18. Park Mi Solar
  19. Jo Se Ho
  20. Moon Se Yoon
  21. Lee Kwang Soo
  22. Jun Hyun Moo
  23. Lee Younger Ja
  24. Park Myung Soo
  25. Tune Hae
  26. Lee Hyori
  27. Cha Tae Hyun
  28. Ahn Younger Mi
  29. Kim Joon Hyun
  30. Yoo Hee Yeol

