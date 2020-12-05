December Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for selection stars!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of fifty fashionable entertainers, utilizing massive information collected from November 5 to December 5.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot on the high of the record this month with a model status index of 1,712,309 for December. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “You Quiz,” “Gong Yoo,” and “alter ego,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “seem,” “promote,” and “remodel.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 85.50 p.c p.c optimistic reactions.

Kang Ho Dong equally maintained his place at second place within the rankings with a model status index of 1,065,669 for the month.

Lastly, Kim Gura got here in at a detailed third with a model status index of 956,033, marking a 48.76 p.c improve in his rating since November.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

Yoo Jae Suk Kang Ho Dong Kim Gura Kim Jong Min Ahn Jung Hwan Park Na Rae HaHa Kim Jong Kook Search engine optimization Jang Hoon Choi Yang Rak Kim Sung Joo Paeng Hyun Sook Jang Do Yeon Lee Kyung Kyu Lee Soo Geun Shin Dong Yup Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul Park Mi Solar Jo Se Ho Moon Se Yoon Lee Kwang Soo Jun Hyun Moo Lee Younger Ja Park Myung Soo Tune Hae Lee Hyori Cha Tae Hyun Ahn Younger Mi Kim Joon Hyun Yoo Hee Yeol

