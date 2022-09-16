Deciding to make a plan in a WhatsApp group is always a problem, but the new surveys will make it much more comfortable

WhatsApp has hit the accelerator in recent months to be able to integrate functions that were already present in other applications. Among the latest developments we can highlight the improvements in privacy or exclusive groups, but now they go one step further to integrate surveys.

This feature has been found in beta for Android 2.22.10.11 and disseminated through WABetaInfo, being the next novelty to be known after the expansion of the possibility of hiding WhatsApp’s Online status. Yes ok, a date on which it begins to expand is not yet known to all user groups.

WHATSAPP Tricks and tips to HIDE YOURSELF TO THE MAXIMUM and maintain your PRIVACY

WhatsApp will give more tools to your groups

Surveys in a messaging service is not something revolutionary or invented by the WhatsApp people themselves, having been implemented in Telegram for many years. In this case, surveys will be available exclusively in groups so that they can be answered by the rest of the members.





The ability to create will not be limited to administrators only, since in principle any member can create them. The survey will be able to add up to 12 options, although it is expected that the number of possible answers will be altered.

As you can see in the screenshots that have been shared, this option will be found in the action sheet, where there is also the possibility of sending a document, image or location. And although it is currently only in the Android beta, it is expected that in a future update it will also reach iOS or the desktop version.

In this way, WhatsApp groups will be much more participatory in the future with the arrival of surveys so that anyone can you can answer them and get the opinion of a group of people quickly. We will certainly be pending to know how it ends up evolving and the final release date.