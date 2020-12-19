Decision taken in view of board exams, schools of class 10 and class 12 to be opened in Karnataka from January 1

Schools Reopening Latest News Updates: The Karnataka government on Saturday decided to reopen the school and pre-university colleges (PUC) for Class 10 and Class 12 students, which were closed due to corona virus condition. Also Read – Karnataka Latest News: Congress MLCs dragged the Legislative Council Chairman sitting on the chair, see this video

The state government also decided to start Vidyagam program, which will enable continuous schooling for students from class six to class nine. The decision to reopen schools and PU colleges in the state was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.

He said that the advice given by the state technical advisory committee for Kovid-19 on reopening the schools was discussed in detail for about an hour. He said that it was suggested to start classes 10 and 12 (PUC second year) from January 1 and to provide education for students from classes six to nine through the Vidyagam program.

He told reporters after the meeting, “Everyone had unanimously agreed to it… So it was agreed to start Vidyagama for students of classes 10 and 12 from January 1 and for students of classes six to nine.” The Chief Minister tweeted about this and said that after reviewing the situation for 15 days, a decision will be taken to reopen schools for students of other classes.

Class 10 and PUC Second Year, both classes are important because students have to take board exams. Schools and PU colleges have been closed since March to counter Kovid-19 before the national lockdown was implemented. Degree and engineering colleges in the state were reopened on 17 November.

Last month, on the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee, the government decided not to reopen schools and PU colleges in December citing cold weather and the possibility of a second wave of infection.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that while reopening the schools, two things have to be kept in mind, one is the health of the students and the other is their educational future. “He said,” We are balancing both and All necessary precautions are being taken.

He said that a standard operating procedure has been prepared for the reopening of schools. He said that the Department of Rural Development and Urban Development will take necessary steps to sanitize government school classrooms. He said that at the same time, hostels run by the Social Welfare Department will also be opened for students.

