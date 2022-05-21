Decisive hours in Kylian Mbappé’s novel: his mother gave details of the negotiations with PSG and Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé has to decide between PSG and Real Madrid (Photo: REUTERS)

Every day that passes the expectation grows even more about what shirt the French footballer is going to wear Kylian Mbappé the next season. The young world champion has been in negotiations for several weeks with the Paris Saint Germainhis current team, and the Real Madrid, who is looking to make him his next galactic signing. Everyone waits for the resolution of this novel, even more so after the statements made by his mother.

Fayza Lamariprogenitor of the attacker of 23 yearshas recognized in an interview granted to the Egyptian sports signal Bark Plus that his son has reached an agreement with both teams and now all that remains is to wait for him to make a final decision, which will be notified this Sunday at the latest.

“The two offers, from PSG and Real Madrid, are almost identical. At Real Madrid, my son will have control of his image rights. Now we will wait for his decision ”Lamari acknowledged.

Kylian Mbappé will decide before Sunday if he renews with PSG or goes to Real Madrid (Photo: REUTERS)

Also, the mother of Mbappe added that there will be no more meetings with the teams involved in his future and insisted that the only thing left to know is Which of the two offers do you accept? finally his son. “There are no new meetings to negotiate the future of Mbappé after the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. These sessions have ended. We have an agreement with Real Madrid and another agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.”he claimed.

a few hours before, Pochettino had been consulted at the press conference about the situation of Mbappe but he answered without giving great news. “I don’t know the decision. It is a personal matter of Kylian with the club. There is a lot of information, a lot of rumors that we see lately. It is clear that always respecting our club and the position of Kylian, a player whose contract is ending. In this case the player must talk about it. If I have the information, I am not the one to make a statement that does not concern me, but the player and the club, “said the Argentine coach.

Kylian Mbappé could play his last game with PSG this Saturday against Metz (Photo: REUTERS)

We will have to see then what he has planned Kylian Mbappé to publicly communicate the decision that could shake the transfer market. For now, Mbappe will play this Saturday with the PSG in the game that closes the season in the Princes Park against him Metz.

All eyes will be on one Kylian Mbappé that could play his last game with the Parisian cast, which will celebrate the tenth title of the Ligue 1 in a special act. It will be a matter of time to know if the young French attacker will speak to the public about him or will avoid the microphones to delay his final decision a little longer.

