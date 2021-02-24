Deckert Nabs Worldwide Sales to Berlinale Forum Title ‘Anamnesis’

German gross sales outlet Deckert Distribution has acquired Chris Wright and Stefan Kolbe’s “Anamnesis,” forward of its world premiere within the Forum strand of the Berlinale.

The making of “Anamnesis” began when the 2 administrators first meet Stefan S. in 2015, within the remedy ward of Brandenburg Jail. Their first impression is that of a well mannered, shy man. A warder tells them that the prisoner is an ice-cold woman-killer.

Wright and Kolbe resolve to comply with him by the final 4 years of his jail time period. Stefan completes the modules of the remedy program, one of the vital progressive in Europe for the therapy of violent criminals and intercourse offenders.

As his launch approaches, Wright and Kolbe ask themselves some uncomfortable questions: Can anybody actually know what’s going on inside this man? What can we actually perceive of his crime? How efficient can any therapy for poisonous masculinity be, on this world behind bars? And what are they actually doing with this troublesome protagonist?

As Stefan S. doesn’t need to be recognizable within the movie, Wright and Kolbe transfer scenes they’ve shot right into a theater area and the a part of the protagonist is taken by a puppet, manipulated by two feminine puppeteers.

Kolbe and Wright advised Selection: “Our protagonist is a assassin, a intercourse offender. We adopted him for greater than 4 years, however to today he’s as opaque to us as a puppet. Does Stefan S. pose a hazard, now he has been launched? After this movie we’re left with a sense of unease. That’s linked to our powerlessness. What can we actually find out about ourselves and, particularly, about others? Confronted with our conceptions of what’s ‘evil,’ we see that our choices are restricted: we are able to solely present religion, and reside with it.”

Heino Deckert from Deckert Distribution commented: “For me, Chris and Stefan have been among the many greatest documentarians in Germany for years. Not like different filmmaking duos, they don’t attempt to converse with ‘one voice,’ however stage their movies as a dialogue.”

“Anamnesis” was produced by Ma.ja.de Filmproduktion in co-production with ZDF/3sat.