Deconstructing Kanye West’s Controversial Ideas for the Music Industry

Whereas Kanye West’s current Twitter binges, wherein he calls for a drastic overhaul of recording contracts, commanded the music trade’s consideration, there was a distinction in tone for the missives posted Sept. 19-21 to the extra unstable ones of some days earlier.

The tweets shared Sept. 15-16, wherein West uncovered greater than 100 pages of his varied contract amendments, evoked the mid-‘90s chapter when Prince sought to acquire the rights to his grasp recordings from Warner Bros. Data. Whereas nonetheless demanding new enterprise practices, West’s newer batch of tweets and a subsequent interview with Billboard revealed a extra collegial tone, suggesting his imaginative and prescient for a extra artist-friendly trade will profit labels and publishers, too.

In a Sept. 21 put up that confirmed photographs of senior Common Music Group executives, West recognized them as individuals who “are all going to be my finest pals some day,” whereas earlier he’d begged attorneys to free him from his Common contract. Though the temper turned darker on Thursday when West posted a textual content trade, apparently with Common Music’s EVP and common counsel Jeff Harleston, the place he requested for a telephone dialog. Harleston, who’s Black, declined on authorized grounds citing the authorized deadlock between West and UMG, after which West inspired the govt to resign, writing, “Jeff you gone let these white folks inform you to not discuss to me?”

West’s supervisor, Abu Thiam, stated the rapper is making ready a manifesto wherein he dictates his imaginative and prescient for a extra artist-friendly trade, with creators proudly owning their masters and contracts extra clear and simpler to know. He laid the basis for his idea in a sequence of “new recording and publishing deal tips” amongst his Sept. 20 tweets.

West’s solutions are paraphrased beneath:

Artist owns the copyright, leases it to the label and/or writer for restricted one-year phrases.

Label or writer is a service supplier that receives a share of the revenue for the restricted time period, with an 80/20 cut up in the artist’s favor.

Plain English contracts: “A legal professionals position is to IMPROVE offers, not write contracts we can’t perceive or monitor.”

Fairness and blanket licenses will comprise a majority of future new revenue. Most new offers are based mostly on ALL songs going to a digital retailer or app. The fairness is the artists.

Advances are simply loans. Report corporations can buy into artists, not mortgage to them.

Royalty portals want to indicate each track delivered, delivered, each account you can be found with transparency on streams and revenue per track.

Portals aren’t simply for royalties however for the artist’s whole enterprise. Each audio file, each asset, each deal saved with related income. When the time period ends, obtain that information and go away.

Later in the week, West took a stand on one in every of his ideas, asserting in a tweet that he’s surrendering the 50% share of masters he instructions again to artists on his G.O.O.D. Music label, which has been distributed in a split-profit take care of Common since 2011. He, naturally, challenged the majors to match his generosity.

Two of the individuals who had been with West throughout the weekend in Atlanta when he met with high-powered lawyer Joel Katz say, surprisingly, that one in every of his objectives is to assist the very labels he’s criticized to keep away from troubled waters.

“I feel he needs Common to deal with him the manner Adidas and The Hole are treating him and he needs to assist Common,” says Steve Rifkind, long-time label exec and good friend of West. “Not solely for himself however to assist the different huge file corporations, from a inventive standpoint. I really feel the file corporations should get inventive once more and develop artists once more and that’s why the artists aren’t respecting the labels any extra. Identify one artist who’s really joyful.”

Reps for Common Music Group didn’t reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

Provides Thaim, “I feel that if file corporations don’t take the proper place, they’re going to be on the unsuitable aspect of historical past as a result of artists have the instruments at present to do with out them.

“The labels are wholesome at present, however let’s speak about the lengthy haul,” Thaim continues. “The artists are extra woke up at present than they had been 30 years in the past and have extra sources. You can sit again and say, ‘We’re wholesome; we’re good.’ However should you don’t see a storm coming, then finally it’s going to flood over your entire metropolis.”

The rapper’s name for a revamped trade come at a time when, no less than earlier than the pandemic, the music enterprise was having fun with its most vigorous development since the ‘90s. The Recording Industry Assn. of America’s 2019 report confirmed U.S. labels having fun with a fourth straight 12 months of double-digit development, with a 13% achieve lifting the trade’s retail worth to $11.1 billion, the finest displaying since 2006 when the enterprise was in the midst of a 15-year decline. Even in the midst of this 12 months’s pandemic, which has dampened bodily gross sales and expanded rights’ income, the RIAA’s mid-year report confirmed a 5.1% achieve in wholesale worth over the first half of 2019.

The turnaround has been fueled by streaming, which accounted for 79% of income final 12 months and grew to 85% throughout this 12 months’s first six months. Whereas senior administration at two of the majors’ mum or dad corporations declined to touch upon West’s proposals, trade observers notice that the trade’s development streak has put main creatives in the driver’s seat, with top-tier artists and writers commanding higher {dollars} and phrases than earlier than.

As Epic Data chairwoman Sylvia Rhone not too long ago instructed Selection: “Issues have modified over the final two or three years. All the contracts are way more pro-ownership than they’ve ever been earlier than. It’s the honest factor to do.”

Eesean Bolden, SVP of A&R at Warner Data, understands West’s needs, however defends the label’s position in creating worth for artists. “It’s an necessary dialog to have about proudly owning your masters. Personally, I imagine in partnerships. I imagine in creating worth for the masters that you just personal, and also you want companions to do it. You want monetary backing to some degree; you want sources — you want a associate.”

Nonetheless, Chris Anokute, who’s labored in the main label system for twenty years as an A&R govt (Katy Perry, Fifth Concord), says it was solely not too long ago that he realized how unfavorable contracts are to artists, with customary clauses that now not correlate to at present’s music market. For instance: distribution charges, a remnant from the CD and early vinyl eras, wherein a label subtracts 24% from an artist’s royalty for trucking bodily product. He additionally takes difficulty with an added expense for worldwide, noting that at present’s music teams are all working globally, versus territory by territory, like in the previous days, and of different types of “pipeline cash,” as he calls it.

“You’re both a part of the resolution or the downside, and by advantage of working inside the majors’ system, I used to be a part of the downside,” says Anokute, who’s totally embraced the unbiased route, taking his TikTok sensation consumer Curtis Waters to Germany-based indie BMG and leaving gives from the majors on the desk. “It’s a tough factor to say, ‘I don’t imagine in the way you do enterprise,’” provides Anokute of his epiphany. “Solely they’ve the energy to alter, and till they do, I’m gonna succeed with out them.”

Requested for remark, Merck Mercuriadis, CEO and founding father of Hipgnosis Songs Fund, who was one in every of the attendees at the West-Katz assembly, says, “Kanye is a unprecedented creator who has not solely made a few of the most influential, necessary and profitable music of the final 20 years however he has additionally modified and made tradition. Tradition that has grossed billions. When he speaks, we’ve a duty to concentrate and the spirit of his thesis is one thing that anybody who genuinely cares about artists and music can’t presumably argue towards.”

Richard Burgess, president and CEO of the American Assn. of Unbiased Music says he sees advantage in a few of West’s concepts, however finds others impractical. He agrees, for instance, that “contracts ought to be simplified and written in plain English” and that fairness “earned by a label ought to be shared pretty with artists as per the Unbiased Sector’s Truthful Digital Offers Declaration promulgated by (Worldwide Unbiased Community), A2IM and the different unbiased commerce associations.”

The idea of an artist proudly owning masters on a short-term deal, Burgess says, is “a negotiable state of affairs. If an artist has the leverage to strike such a deal it could be potential, however a one-year time period would, in lots of circumstances, make the ROI inadequate to warrant renting the copyrights.” Equally, he notes that an 80/20 cut up “is already potential on much more favorable phrases. The service supplier has to guage the ROI, which is able to restrict the quantity of funding the service supplier will pump into the undertaking.”

Reasonably than loans, Burgess recommend advances extra like Enterprise Capital. “If the file fails and the label doesn’t recoup its funding throughout the time period of the artist’s deal, the artist doesn’t should repay the mortgage. The true query could be whether or not full recoupment of all prices from the artist’s share on a royalty deal is true for a specific artist or whether or not they could be extra comfy with a split-profits deal, as typically supplied in the unbiased sector.”

However in a telling understatement about the battle between West and the majors that has seemingly simply begun, ethics barely issue. Provides Burgess: “As Kanye’s contracts present, phrases change over time and the relationship between the contract and royalties paid can develop into very difficult.”