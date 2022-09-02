dedicated graphics and great design, at a knockdown price on Amazon

In just a few days a new course begins and going back to work is a harsh reality. So, like every year, we are looking for the ideal laptop to work and study for the next few months… and if we can also play with it, all the better. In this sense, if we don’t need tremendous raw power, It is best to opt for economic models. And now we can take this one from Lenovo to its historical low on Amazon, quite a bargain.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6 – 15.6″ FullHD 60Hz Laptop (Intel Core i5-11320H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650-4GB, No OS) Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

If we are looking for a gaming laptop that also offers us great performance in class or at work and we want to spend as little as possible, in this Lenovo IdeaPad we have an excellent purchase option. Now more than ever, since it is greatly reduced to only 599 euros on Amazon. Offer that makes it one of the cheapest laptops with dedicated graphics card From the market.

We are talking about the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6, the latest revision of the popular Lenovo laptop, just one step below the Legion. Like the latter, the IdeaPad has a really elegant and discreet design, which makes it perfect for all kinds of environments. Without giving up a full backlit keyboard, a good cooling system and most important of all: a good gaming performance with which to play everything if we are looking for stable 30 or 60 FPS and average graphic quality.

Because this laptop contains an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM from a couple of generations ago, as well as a high-performance Intel Core i5-11320H processor, 16 GB of RAM (when it is usual to find 8 GB at these prices) and 512 GB of SSD storage. Along with a 15.6-inch IPS screen with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. All this, without an operating system, which we must install ourselves.

