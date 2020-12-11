Dee Dee Myers Becomes Senior Advisor to Gavin Newsom

Former Warner Bros. Communications Chief Dee Dee Myers has been chosen as senior advisor to Gov. Gavin Newsom and director of the governor’s workplace of enterprise and financial growth.

Myers stepped down earlier this yr as govt vp of worldwide company communications and public affairs for Warner Bros. after a five-year run on the studio. She joined the studio after a distinguished profession that included a stint as White Home press secretary throughout President Invoice Clinton’s first time period — the primary lady to maintain the place.

“California is the world’s fifth-largest economic system and the gateway to the remainder of the world,” mentioned Newsom. “Whereas the COVID-19 pandemic has vastly impacted our economic system, California will bounce again thanks to our unbelievable property and our spirit of innovation. An financial restoration that lifts all Californians would require us to work collectively. With greater than three many years of expertise in each the private and non-private sectors — in California and nationally — Dee Dee brings a capability to work throughout sectors, making certain that our restoration is constructed upon frequent floor and customary options.”

Myers joined the Newsom administration in Could as a volunteer to assist the governor amid the pandemic disaster and served on the Activity Power on Enterprise and Jobs Restoration. Prior to becoming a member of Warner Bros., she was a managing director of the Glover Park Group, the place she endorsed company and non-profit shoppers on strategic and disaster communications, status administration and strategic positioning.

After leaving the White Home, she labored as a political analyst, commentator, author and contributing editor to Vainness Truthful. She wrote the New York Instances best-selling e-book “Why Ladies Ought to Rule the World.” She additionally co-hosted the CNBC political discuss present “Equal Time” and was a guide on the “The West Wing.”

Earlier than becoming a member of the Clinton presidential marketing campaign in 1991, Myers labored on quite a few native, state and nationwide campaigns, together with press secretary for Dianne Feinstein in her 1990 bid for governor of California and labored on the presidential campaigns of Governor Michael S. Dukakis and Vice President Walter F. Mondale.